KITTEN thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy canned wet food is specifically formulated for kittens up to 12 months old

Sizes available

6 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

1 x 3oz

18 x 3oz

Soft texture for baby teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing extra-small breed puppies.

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Healthy growth

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 893 kcal ME/kg; 76 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 10.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.4%, Moisture (max.) 80.2%, Vitamin E (min.) 81 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min) 38 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork liver, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, pork plasma, pork digest, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, gelatin, glycine, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, guar gum, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, natural flavors, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.

