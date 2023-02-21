KITTEN thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy canned wet food is specifically formulated for kittens up to 12 months old
Sizes available
6 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
1 x 3oz
18 x 3oz
Soft texture for baby teeth
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Healthy growth
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.