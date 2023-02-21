Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Find a retailer

Immune system support

Helps support the kitten's natural defenses.

Easy to eat

Small, thin slices in gravy food is perfect for kitten's tiny mouths.

Instinctively preferred

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by kittens.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 915 kcal ME/kg; 78 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat gluten, pork plasma, gelatin, egg product, modified corn starch, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, guar gum, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.

PRODUCT DETAILS

By the time a young kitten gets to be around 4 months old, their growth rate slows, but their activity levels skyrocket. With a developing immune system, growing bones and muscles, emerging adult teeth, and that skyrocketing energy level, older kittens need nutrition with more protein than a younger baby cat. While it may seem like your kitten’s nutritional needs are complicated, Royal Canin Thin Slices in Gravy makes it simple to feed their magnificence from the start. This wet kitten food is specifically designed to support a kitten’s developing immune system, growing bones and muscles, and high levels of playful energy. Its precise ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates matches the instinctively preferred macronutrient profile of your energetic kitten, ensuring long-term palatability. With easy-to-chew, tiny thin slices in gravy for a texture kittens adore, it’s the perfect complement to Royal Canin Kitten dry food as your kitten transitions into a more grown-up diet of solids.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025