Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

By the time a young kitten gets to be around 4 months old, their growth rate slows, but their activity levels skyrocket. With a developing immune system, growing bones and muscles, emerging adult teeth, and that skyrocketing energy level, older kittens need nutrition with more protein than a younger baby cat. While it may seem like your kitten’s nutritional needs are complicated, Royal Canin Thin Slices in Gravy makes it simple to feed their magnificence from the start. This wet kitten food is specifically designed to support a kitten’s developing immune system, growing bones and muscles, and high levels of playful energy. Its precise ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates matches the instinctively preferred macronutrient profile of your energetic kitten, ensuring long-term palatability. With easy-to-chew, tiny thin slices in gravy for a texture kittens adore, it’s the perfect complement to Royal Canin Kitten dry food as your kitten transitions into a more grown-up diet of solids.

