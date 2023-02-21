Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
This kitten food's unique nutritional solution supports mother cats (pregnant or nursing) and the high energy needs and healthy development of growing newborn kittens (1-4 months).
Sizes available
3lb
6lb
HEALTHY DEVELOPMENT
An exclusive complex of antioxidants and vitamins supports a young kitten’s growth and development
EASY-TO-CHEW KIBBLE
Small, easy-to-chew dry kibble helps a nursing kitten transition from milk to solid food; a perfect complement to Mother & Babycat Wet Cat Food
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Includes DHA to build a strong foundation for brain development, starting in the womb and continuing throughout a pregnant cat’s full term
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 4211 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 484 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%, Vitamin E (min.) 385 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 176 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, choline chloride, rice flour, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, salt, hydrolyzed yeast, monocalcium phosphate, marine microalgae oil, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.