MOTHER & BABYCAT ultra soft mousse in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the gestating and lactating queen and her kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
24 x 5.1oz
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Ideal starter food for kittens
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
Supports mother and babycat health
MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first stage of growth.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 923 kcal ME/kg; 134 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.5%, Moisture (max.) 81.3%, Vitamin E (min.) 84 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 40 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, pork by-products, wheat gluten, modified corn starch, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, brewers rice flour, glycine, casein, fish oil, vegetable oil, hydrolyzed yeast, calcium carbonate, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, potassium chloride, choline chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.