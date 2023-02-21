Persian Adult Loaf in Sauce canned cat food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Persian Breed Loaf in Sauce Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Persian cats 1 year and older
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
SKIN AND COAT
Breed-specific nutrients nourish skin and coat, keeping long hair healthy and beautiful
TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE
Formulated to please even picky eaters with Loaf in Sauce wet cat food
COMPLETE AND BALANCED
Moist cat food can be fed alone as complete and balanced diet or mixed with Royal Canin Persian Dry Food
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Exclusive use of this Persian food wet formula supports digestive health
Calorie content: This diet contains 948 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.