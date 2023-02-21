Siamese Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Siamese Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Siamese cats 1 year and older
Sizes available
6lb
SKIN AND COAT
Targeted levels of amino acids, vitamins, and fatty acids nourish healthy skin and a healthy coat
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
High protein and moderate fat levels help maintain an ideal weight and a muscular body
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support healthy digestion
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble promotes oral health and encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (38 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (41 g)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (69 g)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Siamese cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With striking blue eyes, pale coloring, and sleek physiques, Siamese cats are sophisticated lookers with perky personalities. It takes the right diet to maintain muscle tone, support healthy digestion, and keep their majestic coat’s luster and shine. Royal Canin Siamese dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Siamese breed. This exclusive formula contains specifically designed levels of protein and fat to help preserve a long slender and muscular body. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their coats a majestic shine. And the unique ring-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Siamese’s long and narrow jaw—encouraging them to chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.