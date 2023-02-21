Siamese Adult Dry Cat Food

Siamese Adult Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Siamese Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Siamese cats 1 year and older

Sizes available

6lb

Find a retailer

SKIN AND COAT

Targeted levels of amino acids, vitamins, and fatty acids nourish healthy skin and a healthy coat

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

High protein and moderate fat levels help maintain an ideal weight and a muscular body

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support healthy digestion

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Unique kibble promotes oral health and encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake

Calorie content: This diet contains 3775 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 344 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 35.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Methionine-cystine (min.) 1.04%, Pantothenic acid (min.) 79 mg/kg, Niacin (min.) 260 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.1%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.38%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 35 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, corn, wheat, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, salt, vegetable oil, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, calcium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/4 cup (25 g) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (38 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (34 g) 1/2 cup (42 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1/2 cup (41 g) 5/8 cup (52 g) 5/8 cup (62 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (48 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 3/4 cup (73 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 5/8 cup (55 g) 3/4 cup (69 g) 7/8 cup (83 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Siamese cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With striking blue eyes, pale coloring, and sleek physiques, Siamese cats are sophisticated lookers with perky personalities. It takes the right diet to maintain muscle tone, support healthy digestion, and keep their majestic coat’s luster and shine. Royal Canin Siamese dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Siamese breed. This exclusive formula contains specifically designed levels of protein and fat to help preserve a long slender and muscular body. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their coats a majestic shine. And the unique ring-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Siamese’s long and narrow jaw—encouraging them to chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025