Spayed & Neutered Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Cat Food is formulated to help maintain an ideal weight in adult cats 1 year and older

Sizes available

1 x 3once

24 x 3oz

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Specially formulated nutrition helps maintain an ideal weight

OPTIMAL HEALTH

Contains a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals for optimal cat health

HIGHLY PALATABLE

An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies hunger

Calorie content: this diet contains 692 kcal ME/kg; 59 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%.

PRODUCT DETAILS

