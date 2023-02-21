Spayed & Neutered Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Cat Food is formulated to help maintain an ideal weight in adult cats 1 year and older
Sizes available
1 x 3once
24 x 3oz
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Specially formulated nutrition helps maintain an ideal weight
OPTIMAL HEALTH
Contains a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals for optimal cat health
HIGHLY PALATABLE
An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies hunger
Calorie content: this diet contains 692 kcal ME/kg; 59 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%.