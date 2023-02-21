Urinary Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Sizes available
3lb
14lb
6lb
PROVEN RESULTS
Efficiently promotes urinary health in only 10 days by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine
ENCOURAGES HEALTHY HYDRATION
Can help support a healthy urinary tract in healthy cats in conjunction with encouraging your cat’s water intake
COMPLETE & BALANCED
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats in a highly palatable dry kibble
Royal Canin Feline Urinary Care Adult Dry Cat Food delivers a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain a healthy urine concentration by regulating mineral balance.