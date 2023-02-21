WEIGHT CARE dry cat food

Dry food for Cat

Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight

Sizes available

3lb

14lb

6lb

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry formula lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health.

ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula

which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: -Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. - Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3209 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 254 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 34.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 11.2%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken meal, pea fiber, wheat gluten, corn, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, wheat, brewers rice, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, salt, fish oil, potassium chloride, choline chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-ca

