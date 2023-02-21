WEIGHT CARE dry cat food
Dry food for Cat
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight
Sizes available
3lb
14lb
6lb
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry formula lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?
Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health.
ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula
which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: -Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. - Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.