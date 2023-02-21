Weight Care Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

PROVEN RESULTS

PROVEN RESULTS: Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed Royal Canin WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.

WEIGHT CARE

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps to maintain a healthy body condition.

WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM

WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

L.I.P. DIGESTIVE SCIENCE INNOVATION

*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3227 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 239 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 34.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.3%, Crude Fiber (max.) 10.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help limit weight gain.
FELINE CARE NUTRITION WEIGHT CARE is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
PRODUCT DETAILS

Created with your cat’s weight management in mind, Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food helps slightly overweight cats achieve a healthy weight in delicious-tasting kibble. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food lost weight within two months. Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Adult Dry Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of up to 6/9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition. If you need to schedule your cat’s yearly annual exam, you’re concerned that they may have a body condition score over 6/9, or you have any other questions about their health, consult your veterinarian. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

