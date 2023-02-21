WEIGHT CARE loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
24 x 5.1oz
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months
BALANCED NUTRITION
Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats that have a tendency to gain weight or need to lose a little bit of weight
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Provides the soft texture cats prefer in a highly palatable wet loaf in sauce and can be paired with your cat’s favorite dry kibble for additional feeding options
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 661 kcal ME/kg; 96 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 8.1%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.0%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, gelatin, pork plasma, hydrolyzed chicken liver, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, guar gum, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, natural flavors, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glycine, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
ROYAL CANIN® Feline WEIGHT CARE loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.