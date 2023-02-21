Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5, or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition.

Existing formats

1 x 85g

Proven results

Proven results: Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care lost weight in 2 months.

Weight loss program

Weight loss program: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

Product claim

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

Product claim

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in fat metabolism.

Product claim

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your cat fit.

Calorie content: This diet contains 646 kcal ME/kg; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, chicken liver, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, gelatin, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, hydrolyzed chicken liver, calcium sulfate, guar gum, carrageenan, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, natural flavors, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], choline chloride.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Feline Care Nutrition Weight Care loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Created with your cat’s weight management in mind, Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food helps slightly overweight cats achieve a healthy weight in a delicious soft, wet formula. With a precise balance of vitamins and minerals, it can help maintain optimal health and wellness. To enhance mealtime palatability, this wet cat food can be paired with Weight Care dry kibble. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months. Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5, or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition. If you need to schedule your cat’s yearly annual exam, you’re concerned that she may have a body condition score of 7 out of 9 or above, or you have any other questions about her health, consult your veterinarian.

