Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5, or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition.
Existing formats
1 x 85g
Proven results
Proven results: Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care lost weight in 2 months.
Weight loss program
Weight loss program: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
Product claim
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
Product claim
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in fat metabolism.
Product claim
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your cat fit.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Created with your cat’s weight management in mind, Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food helps slightly overweight cats achieve a healthy weight in a delicious soft, wet formula. With a precise balance of vitamins and minerals, it can help maintain optimal health and wellness. To enhance mealtime palatability, this wet cat food can be paired with Weight Care dry kibble. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months. Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5, or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition. If you need to schedule your cat’s yearly annual exam, you’re concerned that she may have a body condition score of 7 out of 9 or above, or you have any other questions about her health, consult your veterinarian.