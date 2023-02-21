Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Created with your cat’s weight management in mind, Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food helps slightly overweight cats achieve a healthy weight in a delicious soft, wet formula. With a precise balance of vitamins and minerals, it can help maintain optimal health and wellness. To enhance mealtime palatability, this wet cat food can be paired with Weight Care dry kibble. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months. Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5, or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition. If you need to schedule your cat’s yearly annual exam, you’re concerned that she may have a body condition score of 7 out of 9 or above, or you have any other questions about her health, consult your veterinarian.

