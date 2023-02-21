WEIGHT CARE thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula

which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: -Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. - Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 644 kcal ME/kg ; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 8.4%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.41%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.0%, Moisture (max.) 84.4%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat gluten, gelatin, powdered cellulose, wheat flour, pork plasma, glycine, modified corn starch, natural flavors, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, rice flour, guar gum, taurine, choline chloride, citric acid, carrageenan, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].

