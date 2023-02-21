Weight Care Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Chunks in Gravy Pouch Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5 or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition.

1 x 85g

15% FEWER CALORIES*

Formulated with 15% fewer calories* to help maintain healthy weight. Contains L-carnitine. *Compared to ADULT INSTINCTIVE thin slices in gravy.

MINERAL BALANCE

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

SUPPORTS LEAN MUSCLE MASS

High protein content to support lean muscle mass and healthy weight.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 635 kcal ME/kg; 54 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%.
INGREDIENT: water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, pork by-products, wheat gluten, gelatin, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, pork plasma, wheat flour, modified corn starch, potassium chloride, guar gum, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, citric acid, carrageenan, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
FELINE CARE NUTRITION ULTRA LIGHT thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Pouches / Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 1 Pouch 1/8 cup (12 g) 1/4 cup (20 g) 3/8 cup (27 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 1 Pouch 1/4 cup (22 g) 3/8 cup (32 g) 1/2 cup (42 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1 Pouch 3/8 cup (31 g) 1/2 cup (44 g) 3/4 cup (56 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 Pouch 1/2 cup (40 g) 3/4 cup (55 g) 7/8 cup (69 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 Pouch 5/8 cup (48 g) 7/8 cup (65 g) 1 cup (81 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 Pouch 3/4 cup (56 g) 1 cup (74 g) 1 1/8 cups (93 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 Pouch 3/4 cup (63 g) 1 cup (84 g) 1 3/8 cups (104 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 Pouch 7/8 cup (70 g) 1 1/8 cups (93 g) 1 1/2 cups (115 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 Pouch 1 cup (77 g) 1 1/4 cups (101 g) 1 5/8 cups (125 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Created with your cat’s weight management in mind, Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Chunks in Gravy Adult Wet Cat Food helps slightly overweight cats achieve a healthy weight in a delicious soft, wet formula in a convenient, easy-to-use pouch. With a precise balance of vitamins and minerals, it can help maintain optimal health and wellness. To enhance mealtime palatability, this wet cat food can be paired with Weight Care dry kibble. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Chunks in Gravy Pouch Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months. Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Chunks in Gravy Pouch Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for cats with a body condition score of 4, 5 or 6 out of 9, to help support muscle mass and a more ideal body condition. If you need to schedule your cat’s yearly annual exam, you’re concerned that she may have a body condition score of 7 out of 9 or above, or you have any other questions about her health, consult your veterinarian.

