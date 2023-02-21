Feline Calm
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
8.8lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Calming support
Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Appeasing nutrients: hydrolyzed milk protein, L-tryptophan.
Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.
Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus.
Cats can feel uneasy in new environments and situations. External stressors can negatively influence wellbeing.
Overgrooming and constant licking may cause hairball formation, hairloss and skin damage.
Stressful situations can make the cat prone to urinary sensitivities and alter litterbox usage.
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Hairball complex
A specific blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.