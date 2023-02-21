Feline Calm

Feline Calm

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Existing formats

8.8lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Calming support

Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES

Appeasing nutrients: hydrolyzed milk protein, L-tryptophan.

Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.

Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus.

Cats can feel uneasy in new environments and situations. External stressors can negatively influence wellbeing.

Overgrooming and constant licking may cause hairball formation, hairloss and skin damage.

Stressful situations can make the cat prone to urinary sensitivities and alter litterbox usage.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Hairball complex

A specific blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3448 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 34.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.6%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.27%, Calcium (max.) 1.44%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.4%, Magnesium (max.) 0.14%.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, calcium sulfate, fish oil, salt, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, sodium pyrophosphate, vegetable oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-lysine, taurine, dried hydrolyzed casein, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-tryptophan, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025