Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten ultra soft mousse in sauce

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

Adapted texture

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

Calorie content: This diet contains 947 kcal ME/kg; 137 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 79.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.07%, Calcium (min.)0.24%, Potassium (min.)0.15%, Sodium (min.)0.11%, Vitamin E (min.) 106 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 38 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, chicken, chicken by-products, pork by-products, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, casein, pork plasma, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, brewers rice flour, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, guar gum, calcium carbonate, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.

