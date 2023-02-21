Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten ultra soft mousse in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.
Existing formats
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
Adapted texture
Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Calorie content: This diet contains 947 kcal ME/kg; 137 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 79.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.07%, Calcium (min.)0.24%, Potassium (min.)0.15%, Sodium (min.)0.11%, Vitamin E (min.) 106 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 38 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, chicken, chicken by-products, pork by-products, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, casein, pork plasma, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, brewers rice flour, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, guar gum, calcium carbonate, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.