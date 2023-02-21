Feline Renal Support A
Dry food for Cat
Therapeutic food for adult cats.
Existing formats
12oz
3lb
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3811 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 347 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.3%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.6%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, soy protein isolate, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken by-product meal, wheat, dried chicory root, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, salt, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.