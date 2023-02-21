Feline Renal Support Early Consult
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Existing formats
12oz
4.4lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.
Age support
Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Mussel, to help support cats with early signs of aging.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers, including prebiotics and EPA + DHA, helps to support digestive health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3647 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 299 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.4%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.45%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 727 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 76 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, chicken fat, natural flavors, fish oil, dried chicory root, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, potassium citrate, New Zealand Green Mussel, salt, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, lecithin, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-tyrosine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Store in a cool, dry place.