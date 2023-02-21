Feline Renal Support Liquid Cat Food
Liquid food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET Feline RENAL SUPPORT LIQUID is a diet for cats formulated to support renal health through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein. This diet is highly digestible and its high energy density allows for reduced feeding volumes. Feed under veterinary supervision.
Sizes available
4 x 8oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Nutrition to support renal health
Formulated with optimal nutrient levels, including low protein and phosphorus, and EPA/DHA.
Adapted energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
Synergistic antioxidant blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein and taurine to help manage oxidative stress.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 898 kcal ME/kg or 0.9 kcal ME/ml on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.2%, Crude Protein (max.) 7.7%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 0.1%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%, EPA+DHA (min) 0.1%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.13%, Vitamin E (min.) 120 IU/kg, Taurine (min.)0.1%, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 80 mg/kg, Lutein* (min.) 0.96%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles
Ingredients: Water, maltodextrins, dried milk protein, vegetable oil, soy protein, fish oil, potassium citrate, trace minerals [dicalcium phosphate, calcium citrate, potassium chloride, ferrous sulfate, magnesium oxide, zinc sulfate, sodium selenite, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, potassium iodide], taurine, choline chloride, mono - and diglycerides of fatty acids, vitamins [vitamin E supplement, niacinamide, vitamin B12, vitamin A palmitate, calcium pantothenate, thiamine hydrochloride, pyridoxine hydrochloride, biotin, vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid, ascorbic acid], dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan, potassium hydroxide, modified corn starch, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
|Body Weight
|-
|Daily Feeding
|-
|Ib
|kg
|ml per day
|Bottles per day
|4.4
|2.0
|109
|1/2
|5.5
|2.5
|129
|1/2
|6.6
|3.0
|148
|1/2
|7.7
|3.5
|166
|3/4
|8.8
|4.0
|184
|3/4
|9.9
|4.5
|201
|3/4
|11.0
|5.0
|218
|1
|12.1
|5.5
|234
|1
|13.2
|6.0
|249
|1
|14.3
|6.5
|265
|1
|15.4
|7.0
|280
|1 1/4
|16.5
|7.5
|295
|1 1/4
|17.6
|8.0
|309
|1 1/4
|18.7
|8.5
|324
|1 1/4
|19.8
|9.0
|338
|1 1/2
|20.9
|9.5
|352
|1 1/2
|22.0
|10.0
|366
|1 1/2