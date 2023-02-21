Feline Renal Support S
Dry food for Cat
Therapeutic food for adult cats.
Existing formats
12oz
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Calorie content: This diet contains 4054 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 397 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.5%, Crude Protein (max.) 26.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 19.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.25%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.57%, Vitamin E (min.) 355 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 170 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, chicken fat, pork digest, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, pea fiber, fish meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, salt, DL-methionine, sodium pyrophosphate, L-arginine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.