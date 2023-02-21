Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Therapeutic food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Calorie content: This diet contains 969 kcal ME/kg; 82 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.1%, Crude Protein (max.) 8.6%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork liver, chicken by-products, salmon, corn flour, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, pork plasma, vegetable oil, natural flavors, potassium citrate, calcium carbonate, fish oil, taurine, guar gum, fructooligosaccharides, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide.