Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional approach that helps keep cats satisfied between meals.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Calorie content: This diet contains 597 kcal ME/kg; 51 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.4%, Moisture (max.) 86.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 53 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 15 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, egg product, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, taurine, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate.