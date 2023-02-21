Feline Urinary SO® + Calm thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calming support
Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 711 kcal ME/kg; 60 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.5%, Moisture (max.) 83.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, chicken by-products, salmon, chicken, corn flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, pork plasma, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium sulfate, salt, natural flavors, sodium bisulfate, carob bean gum, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], dried hydrolyzed casein, L-tryptophan, L-carnitine, DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite.