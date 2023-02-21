Feline Urinary SO® + Satiety
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
12oz
6.6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Satietogenic effect
Formulated with a special blend of fibers to promote satiety and reduce the spontaneous consumption of food.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 2911 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 239 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.6%, Crude Fat (max.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 15.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.65%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.4%, Magnesium (max.) 0.15%, Glucosamine* (min.) 370 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, tapioca, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, rice hulls, natural flavors, brewers rice, chicken fat, dried chicory root, salt, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
