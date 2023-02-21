Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm

Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Existing formats

6.6lb

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Urinary tract health

Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calming support

Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3466 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 308 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Tryptophan (min.) 0.31%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.14%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%, Calcium (max.) 0.81%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.87%, Sodium (max.) 0.53%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, potassium chloride, egg product, fish oil, calcium sulfate, dried tomato pomace, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tryptophan, L-lysine, dried hydrolyzed casein, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, lecithin, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 01-800-020-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025