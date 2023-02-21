Feline Urinary SO® loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low RSS
Relative supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets for cats prone to both struvite and oxalate urolithiasis.
Struvite dissolution
Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals
Controlled magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 820 kcal ME/kg; 119 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 10.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken by-products, chicken liver, chicken, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, wheat flour, natural flavors, wheat gluten, calcium sulfate, salt, fish oil, carob bean gum, carrageenan, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, xanthan gum, taurine, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, calcium iodate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite].