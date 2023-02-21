Feline Weight Control loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Ideal bodyweight
Controlled fat and calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 778 kcal ME/kg; 113 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.71%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, brewers rice flour, salmon, natural flavors, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, calcium carbonate, guar gum, calcium sulfate, carrageenan, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).