My dog's stomach is hard

A dog’s stomach (abdomen) should feel soft to the touch. If your dog’s stomach is hard, it could be a sign of a serious stomach problem so be sure to take note of their signs and contact your veterinarian immediately.



Find out more below about the potential causes of your dog’s hard stomach and what to do if you think there’s an issue.



​

What to do when your dog’s stomach is hard

Assess the situation: If your dog's stomach feels unusually hard, observe their behavior and look for any other signs they might be exhibiting. These could include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, panting excessively, whining, or showing signs of distress.



Call your veterinarian: If you’re unsure about the severity of the situation or if your dog is exhibiting any concerning signs, it's best to call your veterinarian right away. They can provide guidance over the phone and advise you on whether your dog needs to be seen immediately or if it's safe to wait and monitor the situation.



Look for signs of pain: If your dog seems to be in any pain or discomfort, contact your veterinarian immediately.



Avoid home remedies: While there are some home remedies that may help with minor digestive issues in dogs, it's important to avoid trying to treat a potentially serious medical condition at home without professional guidance. Giving your dog medication or trying to induce vomiting without consulting a veterinarian may do more harm than good

It's always better to take precautionary measures when it comes to your pet's health. If you're ever unsure about your dog's condition, don't hesitate to contact your veterinarian for advice.