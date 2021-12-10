Fun activities to do with your dog during the holidays

The holiday season is a special occasion for most of us. But we can also think of it as a special occasion for our canine companions too. It's a great opportunity to spend quality time with them, building our partnership and bonds. Engaging with dogs during fun and relaxing activities also enriches their lives.



While the holiday season can be a busy period, it is well worth thinking ahead and scheduling time to spend with your dog, when they have the opportunity to become the focus of your attention.



We've gathered some of our favorite ideas of activities to celebrate the holidays with your dog.



Remember, every dog is different, and you know your dog better than anybody, so pick and choose from our list of ideas to find the things that will suit your dog best.





Dog-friendly winter walks

Explore somewhere new

Play a game with your dog

It sometimes feels like there is no spare time in the day for a long dog walk, especially when there are lots of other activities going on. However, getting some fresh air while being active is not only good for your own wellbeing, it's also great for your dog. Daily walks will allow your dog to release extra energy and will also provide some familiarity during a time when their routine may be disrupted.As with all your walks, check that you and your dog are prepared for your local weather conditions. If it's cold or icy, you may need booties to protect their feet and coats to keep them warm. If it's warm, remember a portable bowl and plenty of water.So how about changing the routine by planning some time during the holidays to meet up for walks with friends who have dogs? It'll be fun for you and for your dogs. Or take the opportunity to schedule an extra-long walk where you slow down a little and just enjoy being with your dog. Sometimes the simple things are the best!How about trying out a walk in a new location? In our day-to-day routines we often get "stuck", either due to lack of time or simply from habit, and repeat the same walks every day. Plan somewhere new to visit - a new neighborhood, a walk on a different trail? Look up recommendations for local dog-friendly walks in an area that interests you, or contact nearby visitor centers for advice. It may take a little time to research a new location but it can make for an exciting mini-adventure for you and your dog.Four of our favorite games to try out with your dog...take some of your dog's daily kibble allowance (or a few low-calorie treats) and hide them around the room. Watch your dog hunt around while they find their food. You can encourage them with "go find it" and celebrate each time they find one of the pieces of kibble. Using their noses is mentally stimulating for dogs and potentially tiring, so it may also help them to get rid of excess energy if you're struggling to fit in their usual long walk.a variation of "Hide the Kibble", except the reward is a human being! You'll need at least two people, one person stays with the dog while the other hides. Once they're hidden, let the dog go and ask the person hiding to call out to your dog. When the "hider" is found, praise them and perhaps offer a piece of kibble as an extra treat.playing fetch with your dog might sound obvious, however, it can also teach them to respond to different commands which will prove useful in everyday situations. Once your dog has retrieved the ball or stick, practice 'come' 'sit' and 'drop it' to improve their obedience skills and continue playing the game.