Your dog's diet and their health

How to choose your dog's diet

The food you feed your dog will influence their digestive health and bacteria in their intestines. How you feed your dog can also influence this. Feeding a consistent diet where treats do not exceed 10% of total daily calories is optimal.



Ensure your dog is fed in a calm environment, to avoid stress during mealtime. When changing the diet, transition over a 7-10 day period by gradually feeding less of the old food and more of the new food. Also, ensure that your dog does not have access to foods or items that can be consumed and make them sick.



Important food qualities to support digestive health include:



Complete and balanced nutrition ensures that your dog’s diet is properly formulated to meet essential nutrient needs and optimize digestive health.



Palatability is key as some dogs, including dogs with digestive problems, do not have a voracious appetite.



Highly digestible protein is rich in essential amino acids and is easily absorbed by the small intestine.



Fiber is important for feeding beneficial bacteria in the intestines (i.e. prebiotic fiber) and supporting healthy stool quality and regularity.



Carbohydrates like starch sources, can provide an easy energy source for dogs with digestive problems.



Fat should be tailored to the individual. Some dogs do best on high-fat food, which reduces the food volume needed. Other dogs are better suited to low-fat food when they cannot properly digest fat. The type of fat (e.g. omega-3 fatty acids) can further help to support digestive health.



While we have provided some general guidance above, it is important to talk to your veterinary team about how to reduce the risk of digestive problems.



If your pet is experiencing digestive problems, notify your veterinarian so the cause can be determined and managed.