Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Beagle Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Beagles 12 months and older

Sizes available

30lb

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Unique kibble is designed specifically to help Beagles chew and eat food slowly

APPETITE CONTROL

APPETITE CONTROL

EXCLUSIVE FIBER BLEND

Supports weight management to help Beagles feel full

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Glucosamine and chondroitin support athletic, sturdy builds and promote bone and joint health

Calorie content: This diet contains 3463 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 284 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.1%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, L-lysine, L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
26 lb (12 kg) 2 cups (168 g) 2 3/8 cups (194 g) 2 3/4 cups (221 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 2 3/8 cups (189 g) 2 5/8 cups (218 g) 3 cups (248 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 2 1/2 cups (208 g) 3 cups (241 g) 3 3/8 cups (274 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 3/4 cups (228 g) 3 1/4 cups (264 g) 3 5/8 cups (300 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Beagle magnificent is in the details. When Beagles aren’t snuggled by your side, they’re hot on the trail to find their next snack. These hungry hounds can benefit from the right diet to help them feel full after eating, maintain a healthy weight, and support bone and joint health in their short, athletic bodies. Royal Canin Beagle Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Beagle. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Beagle, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Beagle’s square muzzle, encouraging them to chew and slowly eat their food. A blend of fibers helps Beagles feel full after eating. Tailored calorie content helps promote weight maintenance. And glucosamine and chondroitin support joint and bone health, to help keep your energetic hound healthy and strong.

