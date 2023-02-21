Beauty Adult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
CANINE HEALTH NUTRITION™ BEAUTY ADULT in gel canned dog food is specially formulated for small breed adult dogs (up to 22 lb) that have sensitive skin.
Sizes available
1 x 5.2oz
12 x 5.2oz
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 1034 kcal ME/kg; 155 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.)7.4%, Crude Fat (min.)4.2%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.7%, Moisture (max.)78.5%.
INGREDIENTS: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, corn meal, brewers rice flour, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, carob bean gum, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, salt, potassium chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1 can (152 g)
|1 1/4 cans (176 g)
|1 1/4 cans (200 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (255 g)
|1 3/4 cans (296 g)
|2 cans (336 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (346 g)
|2 1/2 cans (401 g)
|2 3/4 cans (455 g)
|17.6 lb (8 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (429 g)
|3 cans (497 g)
|3 1/2 cans (565 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3 1/4 cans (508 g)
|3 3/4 cans (588 g)
|4 cans (668 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas are designed around the unique needs of small dogs (up to 22 lbs.) from puppyhood through maturity. Whether fed as a complement to dry kibble or as a complete meal, ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.