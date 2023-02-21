Boxer Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Boxer Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Boxers 15 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 13.6oz

MUSCLE SUPPORT

Precise protein content and L-carnitine provide muscle support and weight management

HEART HEALTH

Specific nutrients including taurine, EPA, and DHA promote heart health

TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE

Calorie content: This diet contains 948 kcal ME/kg; 365 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 168 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 19 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, chicken, corn flour, powdered cellulose, fish oil, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors, potassium chloride, tomato pomace, carob bean gum, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-carnitine, citric acid, glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.

Wet Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 2/5 can (159 g) 1/2 can (184 g) 1/2 can (209 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 2/3 can (267 g) 4/5 can (309 g) 1 can (351 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 can (362 g) 1 can (419 g) 1 1/4 cans (476 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/6 cans (449 g) 1 1/3 cans (520 g) 1 1/2 cans (591 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 3/8 cans (531 g) 1 3/5 cans (615 g) 1 4/5 cans (699 g)
33 lb (15 kg) 1 7/8 cans (720 g) 2 1/6 cans (833 g) 2 1/2 cans (947 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 1/3 cans (893 g) 2 2/3 cans (1034 g) 3 cans (1175 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 2 3/4 cans (1056 g) 3 1/6 cans (1223 g) 3 3/5 cans (1389 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 1/7 cans (1211 g) 3 2/3 cans (1402 g) 4 1/7 cans (1593 g)
77 lb (35 kg) 3 1/2 cans (1359 g) 4 cans (1573 g) 4 2/3 cans (1788 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 4 cans (1502 g) 4 1/2 cans (1739 g) 5 1/8 cans (1976 g)
99 lb (45 kg) 4 1/4 cans (1641 g) 5 cans (1900 g) 5 3/5 cans (2159 g)
110 lb (50 kg) 4 3/5 cans (1776 g) 5 1/3 cans (2056 g) 6 cans (2336 g)

Mixed Feeding

Weight Can Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 1/4 1/4 cup (15 g) 1/4 cup (22 g) 3/8 cup (28 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1/4 5/8 cup (42 g) 3/4 cup (53 g) 7/8 cup (63 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1/2 5/8 cup (42 g) 3/4 cup (56 g) 1 cup (70 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1/2 7/8 cup (64 g) 1 1/8 cups (81 g) 1 3/8 cups (99 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1/2 1 1/8 cups (84 g) 1 1/2 cups (105 g) 1 3/4 cups (125 g)
33 lb (15 kg) 1 1 1/8 cups (83 g) 1 1/2 cups (111 g) 1 7/8 cups (139 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 1 1 3/4 cups (126 g) 2 1/4 cups (161 g) 2 3/4 cups (196 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 1 2 1/4 cups (166 g) 2 7/8 cups (207 g) 3 1/2 cups (249 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 1 2 7/8 cups (204 g) 3 1/2 cups (252 g) 4 1/8 cups (299 g)
77 lb (35 kg) 1 3 3/8 cups (241 g) 4 1/8 cups (294 g) 4 7/8 cups (347 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 1 3 7/8 cups (277 g) 4 5/8 cups (335 g) 5 1/2 cups (394 g)
99 lb (45 kg) 1 4 3/8 cups (311 g) 5 1/4 cups (375 g) 6 1/8 cups (439 g)
110 lb (50 kg) 1 4 3/4 cups (344 g) 5 3/4 cups (414 g) 6 3/4 cups (483 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain muscle tone, a strong build, and heart health. Royal Canin Boxer Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Boxer’s appetite. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. And essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Boxer dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to have them licking their chops.

