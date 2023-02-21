Boxer Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer puppy magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, muscle development, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Boxer dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer puppy. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your puppy’s short muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, supports their developing immune system and keeps their bodies growing strong. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. And to support your large breed puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Boxer puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Boxer Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

