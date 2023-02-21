Boxer Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Boxer Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Boxers 8 weeks to 15 months old

Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw

With a short muzzle, Boxers are a good example of a brachycephalic breed. Boxer Puppy kibbles are designed with an exclusive shape and size to make it easy for the Boxer puppy to pick up and chew.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Boxer Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Muscle development

Formulated with a precise protein content and enriched with L-carnitine to support muscle development.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3763 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 361 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, L-Carnitine* (min.) 210 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
ngredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, oat groats, brown rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, pork meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, pea fiber, vegetable oil, coconut oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, DL-methionine, L-lysine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Boxer puppies - Up to 15 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Boxer Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
57 lb (26 kg) 71 lb (32 kg) 79 lb (36 kg)
2 Months 2 5/8 cups (254 g) 2 3/4 cups (267 g) 2 7/8 cups (276 g)
3 Months 3 1/4 cups (313 g) 3 1/2 cups (338 g) 3 3/4 cups (354 g)
4 Months 3 1/2 cups (340 g) 3 7/8 cups (369 g) 4 cups (388 g)
6 Months 4 cups (388 g) 4 3/4 cups (453 g) 5 1/8 cups (494 g)
7 Months 4 1/8 cups (402 g) 4 7/8 cups (471 g) 5 3/8 cups (515 g)
8 Months 4 cups (388 g) 4 3/4 cups (456 g) 5 1/4 cups (502 g)
10 Months 3 5/8 cups (354 g) 4 3/8 cups (416 g) 4 7/8 cups (468 g)
12 Months 3 3/8 cups (320 g) 3 7/8 cups (375 g) 4 1/4 cups (412 g)
14 Months 3 1/4 cups (317 g) 3 7/8 cups (371 g) 4 1/4 cups (405 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer puppy magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, muscle development, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Boxer dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer puppy. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your puppy’s short muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, supports their developing immune system and keeps their bodies growing strong. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. And to support your large breed puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Boxer puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Boxer Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

