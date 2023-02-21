Cavalier King Charles Adult Dry Dog Food

Cavalier King Charles Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Cavaliers 10 months and older

Existing formats

10lb

Find a retailer

Exclusive kibble design

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a slightly tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels to pick up and chew.

Cardiac health

Cavalier King Charles Adult contains the nutrients necessary to help support optimal cardiac health with EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, antioxidants and a precisely balanced mineral content.

Coat health

Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin and coat. Cavalier King Charles Adult contains nutrients including EPA & DHA, to help support a healthy skin and coat.

Ideal weight

Excess weight gain can affect the overall health of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3609 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 339 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Taurine* (min.) 0.25%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 280 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, pea fiber, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, rice hulls, calcium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, L-lysine, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, L-arginine, taurine, potassium citrate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, salt, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tyrosine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Cavalier King Charles Spaniels - Over 10 months old
Breed Health Nutrition Cavalier King Charles adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
11 lb (5 kg) 7/8 cup (83 g) 1 cup (97 g) 1 1/8 cups (110 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 cup (96 g) 1 1/8 cups (111 g) 1 3/8 cups (126 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 1 1/8 cups (107 g) 1 3/8 cups (124 g) 1 1/2 cups (141 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (119 g) 1 1/2 cups (137 g) 1 5/8 cups (156 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 3/8 cups (130 g) 1 5/8 cups (150 g) 1 7/8 cups (171 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel magnificent is in the details. With their expressive eyes and feathered, wavy coat, Cavaliers are intelligent lapdogs fit for a king. These sweet family companions can benefit from the right diet to promote their cardiac health, maintain an ideal weight, and provide precise nutrients for a gorgeous, healthy coat. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cavalier. Whether you have a Tricolor, Black & Tan, Ruby, or Blenheim Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Cavie’s tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An appropriate calorie content promotes a healthy weight, while targeted nutrients help maintain your Cavalier's cardiac function. And vitamin A, as well as EPA and DHA from fish oil, helps nourish healthy skin and coat.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025