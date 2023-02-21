Cavalier King Charles Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Cavaliers 10 months and older
Existing formats
10lb
Exclusive kibble design
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a slightly tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels to pick up and chew.
Cardiac health
Cavalier King Charles Adult contains the nutrients necessary to help support optimal cardiac health with EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, antioxidants and a precisely balanced mineral content.
Coat health
Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin and coat. Cavalier King Charles Adult contains nutrients including EPA & DHA, to help support a healthy skin and coat.
Ideal weight
Excess weight gain can affect the overall health of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. This formula helps maintain an ideal weight for the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|11 lb (5 kg)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
|1 cup (97 g)
|1 1/8 cups (110 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (96 g)
|1 1/8 cups (111 g)
|1 3/8 cups (126 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (107 g)
|1 3/8 cups (124 g)
|1 1/2 cups (141 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (119 g)
|1 1/2 cups (137 g)
|1 5/8 cups (156 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (130 g)
|1 5/8 cups (150 g)
|1 7/8 cups (171 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel magnificent is in the details. With their expressive eyes and feathered, wavy coat, Cavaliers are intelligent lapdogs fit for a king. These sweet family companions can benefit from the right diet to promote their cardiac health, maintain an ideal weight, and provide precise nutrients for a gorgeous, healthy coat. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cavalier. Whether you have a Tricolor, Black & Tan, Ruby, or Blenheim Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Cavie’s tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An appropriate calorie content promotes a healthy weight, while targeted nutrients help maintain your Cavalier's cardiac function. And vitamin A, as well as EPA and DHA from fish oil, helps nourish healthy skin and coat.