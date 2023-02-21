Chihuahua 8+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred senior Chihuahuas 8 years and older
Sizes available
2.5lb
High palatability & high rehydration
The kibble shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the aging Chihuahua and his miniature jaw. Water may be added to soften the kibble and to help stimulate the mature Chihuahua’s appetite.
Cardiac health
Although important throughout the Chihuahua''s life, cardiac health becomes more important as the dog ages. Chihuahua Adult 8+ contains a blend of nutrients, including taurine and EPA and DHA to help maintain cardiac health in mature Chihuahuas.
Healthy aging complex
Chihuahua Adult 8+ includes a complex of nutrients to support aging Chihuahuas. It contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content for senior dogs.
Stool & odor reduction
This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume by increasing digestibility. Chihuahua Adult 8+ contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and very high quality carbohydrate sources for maintaining healthy intestines and healthy stools. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. This extra-small pure breed has big nutritional needs as they get older. They can benefit from the right diet for their aging teeth, senior hearts, and sensitive digestion to help keep them healthy in the golden years. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed senior Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your older Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it soft and easy for older tiny jaws to chew. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart function. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to reduce unpleasant stool odors.