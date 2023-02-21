Chihuahua 8+ Dry Dog Food

Chihuahua 8+ Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred senior Chihuahuas 8 years and older

Sizes available

2.5lb

Find a retailer

High palatability & high rehydration

The kibble shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the aging Chihuahua and his miniature jaw. Water may be added to soften the kibble and to help stimulate the mature Chihuahua’s appetite.

Cardiac health

Although important throughout the Chihuahua''s life, cardiac health becomes more important as the dog ages. Chihuahua Adult 8+ contains a blend of nutrients, including taurine and EPA and DHA to help maintain cardiac health in mature Chihuahuas.

Healthy aging complex

Chihuahua Adult 8+ includes a complex of nutrients to support aging Chihuahuas. It contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content for senior dogs.

Stool & odor reduction

This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume by increasing digestibility. Chihuahua Adult 8+ contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and very high quality carbohydrate sources for maintaining healthy intestines and healthy stools. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3758 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) 0.05%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.38%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Taurine* (min.) 0.19%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-arginine, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, taurine, salt, DL-methionine, L-carnitine, L-lysine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tryptophan, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (24 g) 3/8 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (37 g) 1/2 cup (42 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 5/8 cup (53 g)
5.5 lb (2.5 kg) 1/2 cup (47 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 3/4 cup (62 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (54 g) 3/4 cup (63 g) 3/4 cup (71 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 5/8 cup (61 g) 3/4 cup (70 g) 7/8 cup (80 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. This extra-small pure breed has big nutritional needs as they get older. They can benefit from the right diet for their aging teeth, senior hearts, and sensitive digestion to help keep them healthy in the golden years. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed senior Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your older Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The extra-small kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it soft and easy for older tiny jaws to chew. An exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants promotes healthy aging and heart function. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to reduce unpleasant stool odors.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025