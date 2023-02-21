Coat Care Pouch Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Coat Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition to help bring out your dog’s shiny coat. This exclusive soft dog food comes in a convenient pouch and is designed with precise nutrients to support coat health and encourage hair growth. The complete and balanced diet also helps support coat vigor and shine. Mix with Royal Canin Coat Care dry dog food for a variety of textures to please picky eaters.

