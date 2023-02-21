Coat Care Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 85g
HEALTHY & SHINY COAT
Precisely balanced nutritional formula which support a full & rich hair growth for coat vigor and shine.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM
Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 987 kcal ME/kg; 84 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
INGREDIENTS: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, caramel, dried plain beet pulp, carrageenan, carob bean gum, fish oil, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, pork plasma, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, xanthan gum, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], citric acid, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs with dull and rough hair.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION COAT CARE loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Coat Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition to help bring out your dog’s shiny coat. This exclusive soft dog food comes in a convenient pouch and is designed with precise nutrients to support coat health and encourage hair growth. The complete and balanced diet also helps support coat vigor and shine. Mix with Royal Canin Coat Care dry dog food for a variety of textures to please picky eaters.