Comfort Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Comfort Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for adult dogs of all sizes with apprehensive or nervous behaviors

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

12 x 13.5oz

SOOTHING EFFECTS

Specially formulated nutrients provide soothing effects for apprehensive dogs that get stressed easily due to triggers like thunderstorms, car rides, or changing situations

CALMING SUPPORT

Helps to calm dogs with stress-induced behaviors like barking or pacing

STRESS MANAGEMENT

Designed to help dogs adapt to tense situations

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

Soft dog food provides complete and balanced nutrition and pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Comfort Care Dry Dog Food

This diet contains 934 kcal ME/kg; 360 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.) 7.2%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, fish oil, carrageenan, calcium carbonate, carob bean gum, natural flavors, potassium chloride, pork plasma, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, guar gum, dried fish protein digest, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 2/4 can (162 g) 2/4 can (188 g) 2/4 can (213 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 3/4 can (273 g) 3/4 can (316 g) 1 can (359 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 can (369 g) 1 can (428 g) 1 1/4 cans (486 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cans (458 g) 1 1/2 cans (531 g) 1 1/2 cans (603 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 1/2 cans (542 g) 1 3/4 cans (627 g) 1 3/4 cans (713 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 1/2 cans (621 g) 1 3/4 cans (719 g) 2 cans (817 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 1 3/4 cans (697 g) 2 cans (807 g) 2 1/2 cans (918 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 2 cans (771 g) 2 1/4 cans (892 g) 2 3/4 cans (1014 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 1/4 cans (842 g) 2 1/2 cans (975 g) 3 cans (1108 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 1/4 cans (911 g) 2 3/4 cans (1055 g) 3 cans (1199 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 2 3/4 cans (1077 g) 3 1/4 cans (1247 g) 3 3/4 cans (1417 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 1/4 cans (1235 g) 3 3/4 cans (1430 g) 4 1/4 cans (1625 g)
77 lb (35 kg) 3 1/2 cans (1386 g) 4 1/4 cans (1605 g) 4 3/4 cans (1824 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 4 cans (1532 g) 4 1/2 cans (1774 g) 5 1/4 cans (2016 g)
99 lb (45 kg) 4 1/4 cans (1674 g) 5 cans (1938 g) 5 3/4 cans (2203 g)
110 lb (50 kg) 4 3/4 cans (1812 g) 5 1/2 cans (2098 g) 6 1/4 cans (2384 g)
132 lb (60 kg) 5 1/2 cans (2077 g) 6 1/4 cans (2405 g) 7 cans (2733 g)
154 lb (70 kg) 6 cans (2332 g) 7 cans (2700 g) 8 cans (3068 g)
176 lb (80 kg) 6 3/4 cans (2577 g) 7 3/4 cans (2984 g) 8 3/4 cans (3391 g)
198 lb (90 kg) 7 1/4 cans (2815 g) 8 1/2 cans (3260 g) 9 1/2 cans (3704 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Comfort Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition for adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this formula provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.

product details accompanying image

