Comfort Care Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 85g

HELPS DOGS ADAPT TO CHANGE

This formula is enriched with nutrients known for their soothing effect to help your dog feel calm in a changing environment or in unfamiliar situations.

CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM

Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.

SENSITIVITY

Changes to your dog's routine can be stressful. A car trip, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby for example can make a dog nervous, which may lead to unwanted behaviors. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 891 kcal ME/kg; 76 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 6.9%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, pork plasma, caramel, fish oil, carrageenan, calcium carbonate, carob bean gum, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, dried fish protein digest, xanthan gum, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs in unfamiliar situations.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION COMFORT CARE loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Comfort Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition for adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this convenient pouch provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.

