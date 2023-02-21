Comfort Care Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 85g
HELPS DOGS ADAPT TO CHANGE
This formula is enriched with nutrients known for their soothing effect to help your dog feel calm in a changing environment or in unfamiliar situations.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM
Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.
SENSITIVITY
Changes to your dog's routine can be stressful. A car trip, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby for example can make a dog nervous, which may lead to unwanted behaviors. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Comfort Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition for adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this convenient pouch provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.