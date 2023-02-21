Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Dachshund Loaf In Gravy Pouch Dog Food

Dachshund Loaf In Gravy Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

What is the right portion?

JOINT & BONE SUPPORT

Contains glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA/DHA to support the Dachshund's bone and joint health.

MUSCLE MASS

Formulated with high protein and L-carnitine to help maintain muscle mass.

APPETITE STIMULATION

Stimulates a Dachshund's finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula that is moderately high in fat and energy density.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.

product details accompanying image