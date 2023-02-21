Dachshund Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old

Stool and odor reduction

This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume a,d helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins(L.I.P*) an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility

Joint & bone support

Dachshund have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. DACHSHUND ADULT helps support the Dachshund's healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-Calamine

Appetite stimulation

Helps satisfy the Dachshund''s appetite.

Calorie content: This diet contains 925 kcal ME/kg; 79 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.1%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 169 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 18 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, natural flavors, carob bean gum, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, taurine, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2 lb (1 kg) 1 pouch (94 g) 1 1/2 pouchs (108 g) 1 1/2 pouchs (123 g)
4 lb (2 kg) 2 pouchs (157 g) 2 pouchs (182 g) 2 1/2 pouchs (207 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 2 1/2 pouchs (213 g) 3 pouchs (247 g) 3 1/2 pouchs (280 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 3 pouchs (264 g) 3 1/2 pouchs (306 g) 4 pouchs (348 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 4 pouchs (358 g) 5 pouchs (415 g) 5 1/2 pouchs (472 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 5 pouchs (445 g) 6 pouchs (515 g) 7 pouchs (585 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 6 pouchs (526 g) 7 pouchs (609 g) 8 pouchs (692 g)

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.

