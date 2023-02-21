Dachshund Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
Stool and odor reduction
This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume a,d helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins(L.I.P*) an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.*Protein selected for its very high digestibility
Joint & bone support
Dachshund have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. DACHSHUND ADULT helps support the Dachshund's healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-Calamine
Appetite stimulation
Helps satisfy the Dachshund''s appetite.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2 lb (1 kg)
|1 pouch (94 g)
|1 1/2 pouchs (108 g)
|1 1/2 pouchs (123 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|2 pouchs (157 g)
|2 pouchs (182 g)
|2 1/2 pouchs (207 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|2 1/2 pouchs (213 g)
|3 pouchs (247 g)
|3 1/2 pouchs (280 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|3 pouchs (264 g)
|3 1/2 pouchs (306 g)
|4 pouchs (348 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|4 pouchs (358 g)
|5 pouchs (415 g)
|5 1/2 pouchs (472 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5 pouchs (445 g)
|6 pouchs (515 g)
|7 pouchs (585 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|6 pouchs (526 g)
|7 pouchs (609 g)
|8 pouchs (692 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.