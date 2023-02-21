Dalmatian Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Dry food for Dog

DALMATIAN ADULT is formulated exclusively for pure breed Dalmatians over 15 months old.

Existing formats

30lb

Exclusive kibble design

The Dalmatian has a powerful muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Dalmatians to pick up and chew.

Cardiac health

Dalmatian Adult contains specific nutrients, including taurine, EPA & DHA, to help support optimal cardiac health.

Healthy skin

Nutrition plays an important part in maintaining the quality of the skin. The Dalmatian Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of B vitamins and amino acids and helps maintain skin health with EPA & DHA.

Precise protein sources

The Dalmatian Adult formula has been specially formulated with carefully selected protein sources to limit purine content.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3823 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 375 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.12%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Taurine* (min.) 0.1%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 3 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Brewers rice, wheat, corn, chicken fat, egg product, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, fish oil, rice hulls, monocalcium phosphate, salt, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], sodium tripolyphosphate, L-tyrosine, L-lysine, potassium citrate, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], choline chloride, L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Dalmatians - Over 15 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Dalmatian Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
44 lb (20 kg) 2 1/4 cups (223 g) 2 5/8 cups (258 g) 3 cups (293 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 2 1/2 cups (240 g) 2 7/8 cups (277 g) 3 1/4 cups (315 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 2 5/8 cups (256 g) 3 cups (296 g) 3 3/8 cups (336 g)
57 lb (26 kg) 2 3/4 cups (272 g) 3 1/4 cups (314 g) 3 5/8 cups (357 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 2 7/8 cups (287 g) 3 3/8 cups (332 g) 3 7/8 cups (378 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 1/8 cups (302 g) 3 1/2 cups (350 g) 4 cups (398 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 3 1/4 cups (317 g) 3 3/4 cups (367 g) 4 1/4 cups (418 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Dalmatian magnificent is in the details. With their spotted black and white coat and elegant muscles, these loyal and dignified large dogs are as energetic as they are iconic. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain healthy skin and heart health. Royal Canin Dalmatian adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dalmatian. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated with specific nutrients to help your beloved spotted dog thrive. Its custom kibble is designed for a Dalmatian’s strong jaw and scissor bite, ensuring your dog can easily pick up and chew their food. A low purine content from carefully sourced egg and plant-based proteins helps minimize the risk of any protein-based sensitivities to which some Dalmatians can be prone. B vitamins reinforce the skin barrier, while EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and those iconic spotted coats. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health.

