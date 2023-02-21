Digestive Care Pouch Dog Food

Digestive Care Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 85g

SUPPORT HEALTHY DIGESTION

Precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.

CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM

Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.

SENSITIVITY

Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog's overall health and wellbeing.

CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 908 kcal ME/kg; 77 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 7.1%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken by-products, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, caramel, calcium carbonate, carob bean gum, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), citric acid, potassium chloride, pork plasma, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, xanthan gum, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), salt, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs with digestive sensitivity
CANINE CARE NUTRITION DIGESTIVE CARE loaf in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Digestive Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive stomach. This highly digestible formula comes in a convenient pouch and promotes healthy digestion and supports a balanced intestinal flora for optimal stool quality. Mix with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry dog food for a variety in texture to please picky eaters.

