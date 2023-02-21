Digestive Care Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Existing formats
1 x 85g
SUPPORT HEALTHY DIGESTION
Precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
CANINE CARE NUTRITION PROGRAM
Providing healthy & balanced nutrition across both our dry & wet formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog.
SENSITIVITY
Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog's overall health and wellbeing.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Digestive Care Loaf in Gravy soft dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive stomach. This highly digestible formula comes in a convenient pouch and promotes healthy digestion and supports a balanced intestinal flora for optimal stool quality. Mix with Royal Canin Digestive Care dry dog food for a variety in texture to please picky eaters.