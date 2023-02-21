French Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 12 months and older
Existing formats
17lb
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. French Bulldog kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Odor reduction
This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odor. French Bulldog Adult helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility
Healthy skin
The skin reflects the dog’s state of health, and nutrition plays a key role in its maintenance. The French Bulldog Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).
Muscle mass condition
French Bulldogs are known to have powerful muscles. French Bulldog Adult helps maintain muscle mass with an appropriate protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 1/2 cups (128 g)
|1 3/4 cups (146 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (121 g)
|1 5/8 cups (140 g)
|1 7/8 cups (159 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (131 g)
|1 3/4 cups (152 g)
|2 cups (173 g)
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (141 g)
|1 7/8 cups (163 g)
|2 1/8 cups (185 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 3/4 cups (150 g)
|2 cups (174 g)
|2 1/4 cups (198 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from a diet that’s easy for them to eat, provides muscle support, and aids with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas. Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors.