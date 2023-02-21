French Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from a diet that’s easy for them to eat, provides muscle support, and aids with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas. Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors.

