French Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food

French Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 12 months and older

Existing formats

17lb

Find a retailer

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. French Bulldog kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Odor reduction

This formula helps to reduce intestinal fermentation which can cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odor. French Bulldog Adult helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility

Healthy skin

The skin reflects the dog’s state of health, and nutrition plays a key role in its maintenance. The French Bulldog Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin health (EPA and DHA).

Muscle mass condition

French Bulldogs are known to have powerful muscles. French Bulldog Adult helps maintain muscle mass with an appropriate protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3844 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, pork meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, salt, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-tyrosine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), taurine, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature French Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition French Bulldog Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cups (111 g) 1 1/2 cups (128 g) 1 3/4 cups (146 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 1 3/8 cups (121 g) 1 5/8 cups (140 g) 1 7/8 cups (159 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 1/2 cups (131 g) 1 3/4 cups (152 g) 2 cups (173 g)
24 lb (11 kg) 1 5/8 cups (141 g) 1 7/8 cups (163 g) 2 1/8 cups (185 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 3/4 cups (150 g) 2 cups (174 g) 2 1/4 cups (198 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from a diet that’s easy for them to eat, provides muscle support, and aids with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas. Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025