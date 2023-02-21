German Shepherd Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food is complete and balanced nutrition designed to meet the specific needs of senior purebred German Shepherds 5 years and older.

Tailor-made kibble highly palatable + rehydratable

Specifically designed kibble size, shape, and texture are adapted to the German Shepherd’s long, strong muzzle and strong teeth; kibble can be softened with warm water, which allows for easier eating

Joint function support

Provides advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA, and DHA, to support cartilage, which helps maintain bone and joint health during the aging process

Healthy aging complex

Supports healthy aging with an exclusive combination of antioxidants, and with an appropriate, 14% lower phosphorus level than German Shepherd Adult, to help care for his kidney health as he matures

Digestive health

This precisely balanced nutritional formula helps support the German Shepherd's sensitive digestive system. It contains highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibers, including prebiotics to promote a balanced intestinal flora, maintain a healthy digestive system and help promote optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

This diet contains 3782 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 321 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.84%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 240 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 128 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, coconut oil, dried tomato pomace, sodium silico aluminate, pork digest, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, L-tyrosine, salt, L-lysine, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, taurine, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57 lb (26 kg) 3 1/4 cups (279 g) 4 1/4 cups (367 g) 5 cups (426 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 3 1/2 cups (295 g) 4 1/2 cups (388 g) 5 1/4 cups (450 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 5/8 cups (311 g) 4 3/4 cups (409 g) 5 5/8 cups (474 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 3 7/8 cups (326 g) 5 cups (429 g) 5 7/8 cups (498 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 4 cups (341 g) 5 1/4 cups (449 g) 6 1/8 cups (521 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 4 1/8 cups (356 g) 5 1/2 cups (469 g) 6 3/8 cups (544 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 4 3/8 cups (371 g) 5 3/4 cups (488 g) 6 5/8 cups (566 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 4 1/2 cups (386 g) 6 cups (507 g) 6 7/8 cups (589 g)
93 lb (42 kg) 4 3/4 cups (400 g) 6 1/8 cups (526 g) 7 1/8 cups (611 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 4 7/8 cups (414 g) 6 3/8 cups (545 g) 7 3/8 cups (632 g)

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition German Shepherd Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food can give your aging German Shepherd the tailored nutrition he needs, while delivering nutrients including collagen, EPA, and DHA to help support aging bone and joint health. This formula features an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help support healthy aging, and delivers an appropriate, 14% lower phosphorus level than German Shepherd Adult to help care for kidney health. It also provides a balanced blend of fibers and highly digestible protein to help support healthy digestion in your German Shepherd’s sensitive digestive system while promoting optimal stool quality. Plus, the unique kibble size, shape, and texture are designed for older German Shepherds, and this kibble is easily rehydratable.

