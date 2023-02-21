German Shepherd Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred German Shepherds 15 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 13.6oz

Loaf in sauce

Bone and Joint Health

Healthy Skin and Coat

Calorie content: This diet contains 891 kcal ME/kg; 343 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 139 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 15 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken, corn flour, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, carob bean gum, guar gum, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, calcium carbonate, sodium carbonate, glucosamine hydrochloride, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.

Wet Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 2/4 can (169 g) 2/4 can (196 g) 2/4 can (223 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 3/4 can (285 g) 3/4 can (330 g) 1 cans (375 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1 can (386 g) 1 1/4 cans (447 g) 1 1/4 cans (508 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/4 cans (479 g) 1 2/4 cans (554 g) 1 3/4 cans (630 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 2/4 cans (566 g) 1 3/4 cans (655 g) 2 cans (745 g)
33 lb (15 kg) 2 cans (767 g) 2 1/4 cans (888 g) 2 2/4 cans (1,009 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 2/4 cans (952 g) 2 3/4 cans (1,102 g) 3 1/4 cans (1,252 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 3 cans (1,125 g) 3 2/4 cans (1,303 g) 3 3/4 cans (1,480 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 1/4 cans (1,290 g) 4 cans (1,494 g) 4 2/4 cans (1,697 g)
77 lb (35 kg) 3 3/4 cans (1,448 g) 4 1/4 cans (1,677 g) 5 cans (1,905 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 4 1/4 cans (1,601 g) 4 3/4 cans (1,853 g) 5 2/4 cans (2,106 g)
99 lb (45 kg) 4 2/4 cans (1,748 g) 5 1/4 cans (2,025 g) 6 cans (2,301 g)
110 lb (50 kg) 5 cans (1,892 g) 5 3/4 cans (2,191 g) 6 2/4 cans (2,490 g)

Mixed Feeding

Weight Can Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4 lb (2 kg) 1/4 1/4 cup (18 g) 3/8 cup (24 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
9 lb (4 kg) 1/4 5/8 cup (46 g) 3/4 cup (56 g) 1 cup (67 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1/2 5/8 cup (47 g) 7/8 cup (62 g) 1 1/8 cups (76 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1/2 1 cup (69 g) 1 1/4 cups (88 g) 1 1/2 cups (106 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1/2 1 1/4 cups (90 g) 1 5/8 cups (112 g) 1 7/8 cups (134 g)
33 lb (15 kg) 1 1 1/4 cups (92 g) 1 3/4 cups (122 g) 2 1/8 cups (151 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 1 1 7/8 cups (137 g) 2 1/2 cups (174 g) 3 cups (210 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 1 2 1/2 cups (179 g) 3 1/8 cups (222 g) 3 3/4 cups (265 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 1 3 1/8 cups (219 g) 3 3/4 cups (268 g) 4 1/2 cups (318 g)
77 lb (35 kg) 1 3 5/8 cups (257 g) 4 3/8 cups (313 g) 5 1/8 cups (368 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 1 4 1/8 cups (294 g) 5 cups (356 g) 5 7/8 cups (417 g)
99 lb (45 kg) 1 4 5/8 cups (330 g) 5 5/8 cups (397 g) 6 1/2 cups (464 g)
110 lb (50 kg) 1 5 1/8 cups (365 g) 6 1/8 cups (437 g) 7 1/8 cups (510 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd magnificent is in the details. While these faithful watchdogs are highly intelligent and protective, they’re also big softies with thick double-layered coats. They can benefit from the right diet to support bone and joint health, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and support digestive health, all of which are important for this hardworking breed. Royal Canin German Shepherd Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your dog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your German Shepherd’s appetite. Specific vitamins and amino acids help maintain skin and coat health. And glucosamine and chondroitin support healthy bones and joints for large, athletic builds. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin German Shepherd dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to have your loyal buddy standing at attention.

