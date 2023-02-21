Giant Adult Dry Dog Food

Giant Adult Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is precise nutrition specifically made for extra-large breed dogs 2 years and older that weigh over 100 lbs.

35lb

Antioxidant complex

Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.

Bone & joint health

Helps support giant breed dog's healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.

Heart health

Formulated with key nutrients (including taurine) to support the heart health of giant dogs.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3958 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 427 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Taurine* (min.) 0.14%, Glucosamine* (min.) 446 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult giant breed dogs over 100 lb. - Over 18/24 months old.
Size Health Nutrition Giant Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
99.2 lb (45 kg) 3 5/8 cups (396 g) 4 1/4 cups (459 g) 4 7/8 cups (521 g)
121.3 lb (55 kg) 4 1/4 cups (461 g) 4 7/8 cups (533 g) 5 5/8 cups (606 g)
132.3 lb (60 kg) 4 1/2 cups (492 g) 5 1/4 cups (569 g) 6 cups (647 g)
143.3 lb (65 kg) 4 7/8 cups (522 g) 5 5/8 cups (604 g) 6 3/8 cups (687 g)
165.3 lb (75 kg) 5 3/8 cups (581 g) 6 1/4 cups (673 g) 7 1/8 cups (765 g)
187.4 lb (85 kg) 5 7/8 cups (638 g) 6 7/8 cups (739 g) 7 3/4 cups (840 g)
220.5 lb (100 kg) 6 5/8 cups (721 g) 7 3/4 cups (835 g) 8 3/4 cups (949 g)

With a big heart and playful energy, your gentle giant has it all… shouldn’t their nutrition? Extra-large dogs put a lot of daily stress on their joints due to their sheer size and can benefit from a formula that supports digestive health. These giant breed dogs need a size-specific formula to help them live a long, happy life. Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is tailored to support your dog’s commanding presence and lifestyle. This giant-breed formula contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA/DHA to help keep bones and joints healthy and strong. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health. Heart-healthy nutrients like taurine help keep big hearts healthy. High-quality proteins and a blend of fermentable and non-fermentable fibers help support optimal digestive health. Plus, the extra-large kibble encourages chewing, so big dogs can properly digest their food. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food.

