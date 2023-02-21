PRODUCT DETAILS

With a big heart and playful energy, your gentle giant has it all… shouldn’t their nutrition? Extra-large dogs put a lot of daily stress on their joints due to their sheer size and can benefit from a formula that supports digestive health. These giant breed dogs need a size-specific formula to help them live a long, happy life. Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is tailored to support your dog’s commanding presence and lifestyle. This giant-breed formula contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA/DHA to help keep bones and joints healthy and strong. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health. Heart-healthy nutrients like taurine help keep big hearts healthy. High-quality proteins and a blend of fermentable and non-fermentable fibers help support optimal digestive health. Plus, the extra-large kibble encourages chewing, so big dogs can properly digest their food. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food.

