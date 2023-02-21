Giant Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is precise nutrition specifically made for extra-large breed dogs 2 years and older that weigh over 100 lbs.
Existing formats
35lb
Antioxidant complex
Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.
Bone & joint health
Helps support giant breed dog's healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.
Heart health
Formulated with key nutrients (including taurine) to support the heart health of giant dogs.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|99.2 lb (45 kg)
|3 5/8 cups (396 g)
|4 1/4 cups (459 g)
|4 7/8 cups (521 g)
|121.3 lb (55 kg)
|4 1/4 cups (461 g)
|4 7/8 cups (533 g)
|5 5/8 cups (606 g)
|132.3 lb (60 kg)
|4 1/2 cups (492 g)
|5 1/4 cups (569 g)
|6 cups (647 g)
|143.3 lb (65 kg)
|4 7/8 cups (522 g)
|5 5/8 cups (604 g)
|6 3/8 cups (687 g)
|165.3 lb (75 kg)
|5 3/8 cups (581 g)
|6 1/4 cups (673 g)
|7 1/8 cups (765 g)
|187.4 lb (85 kg)
|5 7/8 cups (638 g)
|6 7/8 cups (739 g)
|7 3/4 cups (840 g)
|220.5 lb (100 kg)
|6 5/8 cups (721 g)
|7 3/4 cups (835 g)
|8 3/4 cups (949 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
With a big heart and playful energy, your gentle giant has it all… shouldn’t their nutrition? Extra-large dogs put a lot of daily stress on their joints due to their sheer size and can benefit from a formula that supports digestive health. These giant breed dogs need a size-specific formula to help them live a long, happy life. Royal Canin Giant Adult dry dog food is tailored to support your dog’s commanding presence and lifestyle. This giant-breed formula contains glucosamine, chondroitin, and EPA/DHA to help keep bones and joints healthy and strong. An exclusive complex of antioxidants supports cellular health. Heart-healthy nutrients like taurine help keep big hearts healthy. High-quality proteins and a blend of fermentable and non-fermentable fibers help support optimal digestive health. Plus, the extra-large kibble encourages chewing, so big dogs can properly digest their food. Add some variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food.