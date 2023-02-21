GIANT Junior Dry Dog Food

GIANT Junior Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Giant Junior dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies between 8 and 18-24 months with an expected adult weight of over 100 lbs.

Sizes available

30lb

Bone & joint support

Balanced level of energy and precise mineral content, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote development of strong bones in giant breed puppies.

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Muscle development stage

As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle during the final growth stage, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development from 8 to 18-24 months old.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

Adapted kibble size

GIANT Junior Dry Dog Food
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3614 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 311 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice flour, brewers rice, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, sodium aluminosilicate, monocalcium phosphate, pea fiber, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, fish oil, taurine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, marine microalgae oil, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

