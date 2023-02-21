GIANT Junior Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Giant Junior dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies between 8 and 18-24 months with an expected adult weight of over 100 lbs.
Sizes available
30lb
Bone & joint support
Balanced level of energy and precise mineral content, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote development of strong bones in giant breed puppies.
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Muscle development stage
As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle during the final growth stage, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development from 8 to 18-24 months old.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Adapted kibble size
No text