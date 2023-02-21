Golden Retriever Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Golden Retriever Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Golden Retriever wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Golden Retrievers 15 months and older

Sizes available

1 x 13.6oz

Find a retailer

Loaf in sauce

Loaf in sauce.

Healthy cardiac function

Healthy cardiac function.

Healthy skin & coat

Healthy skin & coat.

Calorie content: This diet contains 780 kcal ME/kg; 300 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.7%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.7%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 168 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 19 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, corn flour, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, fish oil, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, natural flavors, potassium chloride, tomato pomace, taurine, carob bean gum, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, L-carnitine, citric acid, glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), chondroitin sulfate.

Wet Feeding

Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
44 lb (20 kg) 2 3/4 cans (1,066 g) 3 1/4 cans (1,234 g) 3 3/4 cans (1,402 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 3 cans (1,145 g) 3 2/4 cans (1,326 g) 4 cans (1,506 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 3 1/4 cans (1,222 g) 3 3/4 cans (1,415 g) 4 1/4 cans (1,608 g)
57 lb (26 kg) 3 1/4 cans (1,298 g) 4 cans (1,502 g) 4 2/4 cans (1,707 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 3 2/4 cans (1,372 g) 4 cans (1,588 g) 4 3/4 cans (1,805 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 3/4 cans (1,445 g) 4 1/4 cans (1,673 g) 5 cans (1,901 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 4 cans (1,516 g) 4 2/4 cans (1,756 g) 5 1/4 cans (1,995 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 4 cans (1,587 g) 4 3/4 cans (1,837 g) 5 2/4 cans (2,088 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 4 1/4 cans (1,656 g) 5 cans (1,918 g) 5 3/4 cans (2,179 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 4 2/4 cans (1,725 g) 5 1/4 cans (1,997 g) 6 cans (2,269 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 4 3/4 cans (1,792 g) 5 2/4 cans (2,075 g) 6 cans (2,358 g)

Mixed Feeding

Weight Can Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
44 lb (20 kg) 1 2 3/8 cups (158 g) 3 cups (197 g) 3 5/8 cups (236 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 1 2 5/8 cups (176 g) 3 2/8 cups (218 g) 3 7/8 cups (260 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 1 2 7/8 cups (194 g) 3 5/8 cups (239 g) 4 2/8 cups (283 g)
57 lb (26 kg) 1 3 2/8 cups (211 g) 3 7/8 cups (259 g) 4 5/8 cups (306 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 1 3 4/8 cups (229 g) 4 2/8 cups (279 g) 5 cups (329 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 1 3 6/8 cups (245 g) 4 4/8 cups (298 g) 5 3/8 cups (351 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 1 4 cups (262 g) 4 6/8 cups (317 g) 5 5/8 cups (373 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 1 4 2/8 cups (278 g) 5 1/8 cups (336 g) 6 cups (394 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 1 4 4/8 cups (294 g) 5 3/8 cups (355 g) 6 2/8 cups (416 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 1 4 6/8 cups (310 g) 5 5/8 cups (373 g) 6 5/8 cups (436 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 1 5 cups (326 g) 5 7/8 cups (391 g) 6 7/8 cups (457 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever magnificent is in the details. Goldens are lovable, large breed canines prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and long, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right diet to support cardiac health and a healthy skin and coat. Royal Canin Golden Retriever Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Golden’s appetite. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. And targeted levels of nutrients like sodium, taurine, and L-carnitine help support heart health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Golden Retriever dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your pedigree.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025