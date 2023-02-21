Great Dane Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Great Dane dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Great Danes 24 months and older

HIGH ENERGY FORMULA

Adult dog food tailored to meet Great Danes’ high energy needs without overloading the stomach

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers aid digestive health and help promote optimal stool quality

BONE AND JOINT

EPA and DHA from fish oil provide joint and bone support

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Unique kibble shape helps Great Danes easily pick up, chew, and slow down the intake of their food

Calorie content: This diet contains 4152 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 390 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.21%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.09%, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 11.25 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 888 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, tapioca, brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, grain distillers dried yeast, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-tyrosine, L-lysine, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-arginine, DL-methionine, hydrolyzed yeast, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, salt, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], green tea extract, L-tryptophan, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity
110 lb (50 kg) 6 3/4 cups (633 g) 8 1/8 cups (763 g)
121 lb (55 kg) 7 1/4 cups (679 g) 8 3/4 cups (820 g)
132 lb (60 kg) 7 3/4 cups (725 g) 9 3/8 cups (875 g)
143 lb (65 kg) 8 1/4 cups (770 g) 9 7/8 cups (929 g)
154 lb (70 kg) 8 3/4 cups (814 g) 10 1/2 cups (983 g)
165 lb (75 kg) 9 1/8 cups (857 g) 11 cups (1035 g)
176 lb (80 kg) 9 5/8 cups (900 g) 11 5/8 cups (1086 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Great Dane magnificent is in the details. Great Danes are gentle giants that love to run and play just as much as take a nap. These big-hearted giant breed dogs can benefit from the right diet to meet their high energy calorie needs, and precise nutrition to support bone and joint health and digestive performance. Royal Canin Great Dane Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Great Dane. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Great Dane, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The large, textured kibble is designed for your Great Dane’s very large jaw, encouraging them to chew and slowly eat their food. Concentrated energy content meets your Great Dane’s nutrition needs without overloading their stomach. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers support sensitive digestion. And EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep your magnificent Great Dane’s large bones and joints healthy and strong.

product details accompanying image

