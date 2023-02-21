Great Dane Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Great Dane dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Great Danes 24 months and older
Sizes available
30lb
HIGH ENERGY FORMULA
Adult dog food tailored to meet Great Danes’ high energy needs without overloading the stomach
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers aid digestive health and help promote optimal stool quality
BONE AND JOINT
EPA and DHA from fish oil provide joint and bone support
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble shape helps Great Danes easily pick up, chew, and slow down the intake of their food
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|110 lb (50 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (633 g)
|8 1/8 cups (763 g)
|121 lb (55 kg)
|7 1/4 cups (679 g)
|8 3/4 cups (820 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|7 3/4 cups (725 g)
|9 3/8 cups (875 g)
|143 lb (65 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (770 g)
|9 7/8 cups (929 g)
|154 lb (70 kg)
|8 3/4 cups (814 g)
|10 1/2 cups (983 g)
|165 lb (75 kg)
|9 1/8 cups (857 g)
|11 cups (1035 g)
|176 lb (80 kg)
|9 5/8 cups (900 g)
|11 5/8 cups (1086 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Great Dane magnificent is in the details. Great Danes are gentle giants that love to run and play just as much as take a nap. These big-hearted giant breed dogs can benefit from the right diet to meet their high energy calorie needs, and precise nutrition to support bone and joint health and digestive performance. Royal Canin Great Dane Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Great Dane. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Great Dane, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The large, textured kibble is designed for your Great Dane’s very large jaw, encouraging them to chew and slowly eat their food. Concentrated energy content meets your Great Dane’s nutrition needs without overloading their stomach. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers support sensitive digestion. And EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep your magnificent Great Dane’s large bones and joints healthy and strong.